Rain chances spike on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be another day with low rain chances close to the coast. Dry air aloft will limit the number of storms and keep the best rain chances inland.

Temperatures near the coast will be warm with highs in the upper 80s and inland highs in the lower to mid-90s. The storms that do form inland will drift farther away from the coast or remain nearly stationary. Tomorrow will be a similar weather pattern.

Friday will be a wet day as tropical moisture lifts north. Winds will shift to the east and help keep the sea breeze near our coast. Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous and impact the coast as well as inland locations. Winds will also pick up a bit. The is a small chance that rains could be heavy enough to produce ponding water on some roads.

