PETA returns web domain after Ringling Bros announces tour with no animals

The Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey Circus train passes through Stuarts Draft, Virginia on...
The Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey Circus train passes through Stuarts Draft, Virginia on its final trip to New York | Photo credit: Gary(WHSV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Animal Rights organization PETA has announced that it will return the web domain Circuses.com to Ringling Bros after the company announced they would not use animals in their acts.

“Ringling is returning with a bang, transforming the saddest show on Earth into a dazzling display of human ingenuity after 146 years of animal abuse. PETA is cheering on the animal-free revamp and will gladly hand over Circuses.com to celebrate the spotlight’s turn toward talented human professionals who choose to perform.”

Feld Entertainment has announced that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will return in 2023.

Tickets will go on sale April 2023.

