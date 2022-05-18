MCSO issues alert for missing man

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing man.

Evan Gallas, 25, was last seen on May 15 driving away from his home in the 14900 block of Amberjack Terrace in a red 2012 Hyundai Accent, FL tag # LTVW22.

Evan has a diminished mental capacity and recently his behavior has been abnormal.

Anyone with information on Evan’s location is urged to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011

