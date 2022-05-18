MCSO issues alert for missing man
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing man.
Evan Gallas, 25, was last seen on May 15 driving away from his home in the 14900 block of Amberjack Terrace in a red 2012 Hyundai Accent, FL tag # LTVW22.
Evan has a diminished mental capacity and recently his behavior has been abnormal.
Anyone with information on Evan’s location is urged to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.