Manatee County Clerk to hold document shredding event Saturday

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller will be hosting a document shredding event to help residents safely and securely dispose of personal documents - including ID and credit cards - for free.

This event aims to help residents protect themselves against identity theft and do some late spring cleaning.

ShredQuick, a professional shredding company that is AAA Certified by the National Association for Information Destruction, will provide shredding services for this event. Clerk Angel Colonneso and Clerk staff will be on-site to assist residents with removing documents from their vehicles and placing them in the shred bins for shredding.

Here are the details of the event:

What: 4th Annual Community Drive-Thru Shred Day Event

Who: Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

When: May 21, 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Where: Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1402 14th Ave. W., Palmetto, FL

