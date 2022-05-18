Advertise With Us
Manatee County Clerk to hold document shredding event Saturday

Properly shredding old documents with sensitive information helps ensure identity thieves can’t...
Properly shredding old documents with sensitive information helps ensure identity thieves can’t access things like your Social Security Number and bank account information.(WDBJ7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller will be hosting a document shredding event to help residents safely and securely dispose of personal documents - including ID and credit cards - for free.

This event aims to help residents protect themselves against identity theft and do some late spring cleaning.

ShredQuick, a professional shredding company that is AAA Certified by the National Association for Information Destruction, will provide shredding services for this event. Clerk Angel Colonneso and Clerk staff will be on-site to assist residents with removing documents from their vehicles and placing them in the shred bins for shredding.

Here are the details of the event:

What: 4th Annual Community Drive-Thru Shred Day Event

Who: Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

When: May 21, 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Where: Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1402 14th Ave. W., Palmetto, FL

