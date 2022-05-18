Manatee County Celebrates 50 years of Emergency Medical Services

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County’s emergency medical unit will be opening a new exhibit at the central library in downtown Bradenton while also celebrating its 50th anniversary this coming Thursday.

Since 1972 each year EMS has continued to grow. Under the leadership of J. Kenneth “Ken” McKendree, private ambulance companies were replaced by the Manatee County Ambulance Service.

EMS has trained SWAT medics to protect officers, boy scouts to be able to do a marine search and rescue and even rappel teams to respond to emergencies that ladder trucks couldn’t reach.

One of the most recent implements was the community paramedic team, which means that for at risk patients EMS will come into the home to provide education and health resources/

To find more on the history of ambulance service om Manatee County visit: https://bit.ly/MCEMShistory

