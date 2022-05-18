Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee County Celebrates 50 years of Emergency Medical Services

(MGN)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County’s emergency medical unit will be opening a new exhibit at the central library in downtown Bradenton while also celebrating its 50th anniversary this coming Thursday.

Since 1972 each year EMS has continued to grow. Under the leadership of J. Kenneth “Ken” McKendree, private ambulance companies were replaced by the Manatee County Ambulance Service.

EMS has trained SWAT medics to protect officers, boy scouts to be able to do a marine search and rescue and even rappel teams to respond to emergencies that ladder trucks couldn’t reach.

One of the most recent implements was the community paramedic team, which means that for at risk patients EMS will come into the home to provide education and health resources/

To find more on the history of ambulance service om Manatee County visit:  https://bit.ly/MCEMShistory

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - School lunches in Manatee County will no longer be free from everyone, beginning in...
Manatee schools ending free lunch for all program
Bradenton City Commissioner Bill Sanders
Complaints filed against Bradenton city councilman
Christopher Thompson
Palmetto man facing new child sexual battery charges after new victims come forward
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying these two people.
Police make arrest of ape-mask wearing, sledge-hammering theft suspect and alleged accomplice
Deputies found a large amount of drugs Tuesday morning at an apartment in Englewood.
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Englewood

Latest News

Trappers caught the animals.
Later, gators! SCSO captures 3 alligators in same spot
Samoset Elementary school teacher recognized as teacher of the year finalist
Bradenton teacher named Florida Teacher of The Year Finalist
Lacrosse in Newtown
Lacrosse in Newtown community
Suncoast formula sources
Suncoast Mothers affected by formula shortage