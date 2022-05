SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wildlife call after residents in Nokomis noticed multiple alligators.

The call came from Knights Road Trail. Upon arrival, officers found three alligators in the area.

Trappers located the animals and safely relocated them. Still, what are the chances?

