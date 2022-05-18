Lacrosse making a difference in the lives of students at Emma E. Booker Elementary School.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Kids at Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota are now scoring goals in more ways than one. Around a hundred boys and girls from the school playing the sport of lacrosse. The sport was introduced to them a few months ago and the kids say they are loving every minute of it.

“I like how you use the stick to grab the ball and stuff, it’s kind of like hockey,” said Demi Woods, a 5th grade student at Emma E. Booker Elementary School.

Lacrosse is now part of the physical education curriculum at the school. 2nd through 5th graders are taking part in this sport. It was an exciting night on Tuesday for these young players. It was their first scrimmage against each other in a real game environment.

“It’s really rewarding to see the kids lives changed, this is something that they never really get to experience ever,” said Amber Rylak, a Physical Education Teacher at Emma E. Booker Elementary School. “So it’s awesome to see them excited and growing as individuals.”

Coach Nick Mihailoff is the brains behind this. Lacrosse is a sport that you typically would not see in the Newtown section of Sarasota. The coach says it’s making a huge difference in the lives of these kids.

“With the educational opportunities both in high school and postsecondary that lacrosse affords to the kids,” said Mihailoff. “We wanted to make sure that every kid had the opportunity for that pathway of not only participation, but continuing education and lifelong learning.”

Lacrosse will be introduced to Booker Middle School and High School over the next year. There’s optimism that there will be a lacrosse team at the high school in the future.

“I love it a lot because it’s easy to learn, so I think lots of kids should love to play it,” said Antwan Clarkson, a 4th grade student at Emma E. Booker Elementary School.

