Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will release this fall, just in time for Halloween

Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have...
Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have been called back to the present day, ready to wreak havoc on the world.(Bette Midler / Instagram)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Watch out - the Sanderson sisters will be back this fall in the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 1993 film, “Hocus Pocus.”

Disney+ announced Tuesday that “Hocus Pocus 2″ will release Sept. 30, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have been called back to the present day, ready to wreak havoc on the world.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” said Director Anne Fletcher in a news release issued during production.

Fletcher says the sequel will be a movie for everyone – from the fans who grew up with the original to the next generation of viewers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - School lunches in Manatee County will no longer be free from everyone, beginning in...
Manatee schools ending free lunch for all program
Bradenton City Commissioner Bill Sanders
Complaints filed against Bradenton city councilman
Christopher Thompson
Palmetto man facing new child sexual battery charges after new victims come forward
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying these two people.
Police make arrest of ape-mask wearing, sledge-hammering theft suspect and alleged accomplice
Deputies found a large amount of drugs Tuesday morning at an apartment in Englewood.
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Englewood

Latest News

The Social Security Administration just released its annual list of most popular baby names,...
Here are the top baby names of 2021
The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.
New McFlurry coming to McDonald’s just in time for summer
Manatee County Celebrates 50 years of Emergency Medical Services
Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard’s friend says she saw bruises inflicted by Depp
As COVID-19 cases are trending up, the FDA authorized a new first-of-its-kind over-the-counter...
FDA authorizes new over-the-counter COVID-19 test