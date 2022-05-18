Advertise With Us
Free Kids’ Summer Beach Runs return to county beaches June 1

Kids' runs at Siesta Beach and Brohard Beach
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Kids’ Summer Beach Runs are returning to Siesta and North Brohard beaches June through July, offering one-mile fun runs for kids and families to participate in healthy activities together over the summer.

The free Kids’ Summer Beach Runs are scheduled as follows:

  • Tuesdays, June 7 through July 26, at Siesta Beach, 948 Beach Road, Siesta Key.
  • Wednesdays, June 1 through July 27, at North Brohard Beach, 1400 S. Harbor Drive, Venice.
  • No runs are scheduled for Tuesday, July 5, at Siesta Beach, or Wednesday, July 6, at North Brohard Beach.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. near the playground at Siesta Beach and near the Venice Fishing Pier at North Brohard Beach. Runs start at 6:30 p.m. for both locations.

Participants will receive a finisher ribbon and kids who complete four runs receive a free T-shirt, a free kid’s meal coupon for Gecko’s Grill & Pub, and a 50 percent off coupon for kid’s New Balance shoes. The runs can be completed at either location.

All runners receive a finisher ribbon after every race.

