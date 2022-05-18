Free Kids’ Summer Beach Runs return to county beaches June 1

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Kids’ Summer Beach Runs are returning to Siesta and North Brohard beaches June through July, offering one-mile fun runs for kids and families to participate in healthy activities together over the summer.

The free Kids’ Summer Beach Runs are scheduled as follows:

Tuesdays, June 7 through July 26, at Siesta Beach, 948 Beach Road, Siesta Key.

Wednesdays, June 1 through July 27, at North Brohard Beach, 1400 S. Harbor Drive, Venice.

No runs are scheduled for Tuesday, July 5, at Siesta Beach, or Wednesday, July 6, at North Brohard Beach.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. near the playground at Siesta Beach and near the Venice Fishing Pier at North Brohard Beach. Runs start at 6:30 p.m. for both locations.

Participants will receive a finisher ribbon and kids who complete four runs receive a free T-shirt, a free kid’s meal coupon for Gecko’s Grill & Pub, and a 50 percent off coupon for kid’s New Balance shoes. The runs can be completed at either location.

All runners receive a finisher ribbon after every race.

