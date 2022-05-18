Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Bradenton teacher named Florida Teacher of The Year Finalist

By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -The Florida teacher of the year program is recognizing educators in different schools around the state.

In Bradenton, Fla. Samoset Elementary School is naming one of the fourth-grade teachers as a finalist for the 2023 Florida Teacher of the year award.

The Florida Department of Education named Deelah Jackson as one of the finalists due to her outstanding professionalism and all the work that she does with her students.

Jackson has been a teacher at Samoset since August 2015, is the site director for the Enrichment program and assists with the Robotics team.

To learn more about the Florida Teacher of the Year program, please visit https://www.floridateacherslead.org/home.

