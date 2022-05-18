Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Flagler Sheriff’s Office arrests man following road rage incident caught on tape

50-year-old Rafael Vincent Rivera is being held on no bond
50-year-old Rafael Vincent Rivera is being held on no bond(FCSO)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palm Coast man is being held behind bars after an attack in a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call notifying a deputy of an armed confrontation.

Rafael Vincent Rivera is being held on no bond, facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill charge.

Rafael allegedly grabbed metallic knuckles after a verbal altercation with another driver. He then was said to have waved his knife at the victim in an aggressive manner.

The victim who was in fear of his life and has a permit to carry withdrew his firearm and told Rivera to back away which is what he did.

Both men were detained at the scene, however, the victim’s passenger recorded everything and was able to show the video to law enforcement after several interviews of all parties.

Rivera was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and the victim was let go.

Allegedly Rivera has been a guest in the Green Roof Inn four different times on three felony and four misdemeanor charges involving theft and trespassing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - School lunches in Manatee County will no longer be free from everyone, beginning in...
Manatee schools ending free lunch for all program
Bradenton City Commissioner Bill Sanders
Complaints filed against Bradenton city councilman
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying these two people.
Police make arrest of ape-mask wearing, sledge-hammering theft suspect and alleged accomplice
Christopher Thompson
Palmetto man facing new child sexual battery charges after new victims come forward
Deputies found a large amount of drugs Tuesday morning at an apartment in Englewood.
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Englewood

Latest News

Jennifer Jaso is a 2023 Florida Teacher of the Year finalist
Sarasota County Educator Named 2023 Florida Teacher of the Year Finalist
SPARCC's primary goals are to provide free and confidential programs and services
SPARCC receives grant to develop strategic plan
Assistant Superintendent Jody Dumas talks to the Sarasota School Board May 17.
Bus driver shortage forcing schedule changes at several Sarasota schools
Sarasota County Emergency Management urges residents to be prepared for Hurricane Season