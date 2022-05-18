Flagler Sheriff’s Office arrests man following road rage incident caught on tape

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palm Coast man is being held behind bars after an attack in a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call notifying a deputy of an armed confrontation.

Rafael Vincent Rivera is being held on no bond, facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill charge.

Rafael allegedly grabbed metallic knuckles after a verbal altercation with another driver. He then was said to have waved his knife at the victim in an aggressive manner.

The victim who was in fear of his life and has a permit to carry withdrew his firearm and told Rivera to back away which is what he did.

Both men were detained at the scene, however, the victim’s passenger recorded everything and was able to show the video to law enforcement after several interviews of all parties.

Rivera was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and the victim was let go.

Allegedly Rivera has been a guest in the Green Roof Inn four different times on three felony and four misdemeanor charges involving theft and trespassing.

