Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

For the first time ever, average gas prices are above $4 in all 50 states, AAA says

The national average as of Wednesday is a record $4.57 per gallon, AAA reports.
The national average as of Wednesday is a record $4.57 per gallon, AAA reports.(Maridav via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - For the first time ever, every U.S. state now has an average gas price above $4 per gallon, according to data from AAA.

As of Monday, there were only three states with a gas price average below $4 per gallon – Kansas, Oklahoma and Georgia. But by Wednesday, those three states crossed the $4 threshold.

AAA data shows that as of Wednesday, Kansas’ average price is $4.03, Oklahoma’s is $4.03, and Georgia’s is $4.12.

California has set a new record of having an average gas price above $6 per gallon. The state’s average as of Wednesday is $6.05, according to AAA.

While California is the only U.S. state with an average gas price to cross the $6 threshold, several others aren’t too far away. Five states have an average gas price above $5 per gallon – Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

The national average as of Wednesday is a record $4.57 per gallon, AAA reports.

Analysts at JPMorgan told CNN the national average could surpass $6 per gallon by August.

Experts say gas prices have surged due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as gasoline inventories in the U.S. sitting at their lowest levels since 2019.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - School lunches in Manatee County will no longer be free from everyone, beginning in...
Manatee schools ending free lunch for all program
Bradenton City Commissioner Bill Sanders
Complaints filed against Bradenton city councilman
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying these two people.
Police make arrest of ape-mask wearing, sledge-hammering theft suspect and alleged accomplice
Christopher Thompson
Palmetto man facing new child sexual battery charges after new victims come forward
Deputies found a large amount of drugs Tuesday morning at an apartment in Englewood.
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Englewood

Latest News

The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.
Students invent edible tortilla tape to hold food inside wraps
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, members of the Connecticut Air and Army National...
Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions
Ashley Biden hugs her father President Joe Biden as they arrive on Air Force one at Andrews Air...
Ashley Biden positive for COVID-19, skips Latin America trip
The Valley Police Department in Alabama reports a husband and daughter have been arrested after...
Police: Husband, daughter charged with abuse, neglect in death of elderly family member
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse