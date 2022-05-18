Feld Entertainment announces return of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Feld Entertainment has announced that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will return in 2023. This time, no animals will be used on tour.

The live production of The Greatest Show On Earth® will debut fall 2023 and will include the toys, games, packaged goods, collectibles and more. There will also be a documentary produced on the happenings.

“As passionate stewards of Ringling, we are committed to creating a lifestyle brand that connects with families and sparks real fun 365 days a year through live performances, digital content, consumer products, school curricula, youth circus arts programs and more,” said Kenneth Feld, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Feld Entertainment. “We are innovating all aspects of the live show and modernizing the franchise to create an engaging property that is built for today’s families and will last another 150 years.”

The company also revealed its reimagining of the famous logo.

Animal Rights organization PETA has also announced that it will return the web domain Circuses.com to Ringling Bros after the company announced they would not use animals in their acts.

A global search for the best acts in the world to bring the show to life is currently underway. The creative team is not only looking for exceptional talent, but also larger-than-life personalities whose stories of commitment and dedication to their craft will create powerful connections with the audience. Auditions for The Greatest Show On Earth are now taking place in countries including Ethiopia, France, Mongolia, Argentina and the United States. More than 1,000 applications and digital submissions have already been received. The Greatest Show On Earth will begin rehearsals in June 2023. The U.S. tour will officially launch in September 2023, visiting more than 50 cities in North America.

Tickets will go on sale April 2023.

Visit www.ringling.com to stay up to date on the latest news and the return of The Greatest Show On Earth.

