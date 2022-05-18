Advertise With Us
FDLE makes second arrest in real estate scam

Agents with FDLE Ft. Myers Regional Operations Center arrested Kiana Kiara-Alexis Russell, on...
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last week the Florida Department of Law Enforcement made an arrest on charges of scheme to defraud grand theft, money laundering and more.

Tabria Anorria Josey was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Thursday morning.

The defendant along with other parties took advantage of the real estate market to defraud homebuyers and renters.

Their crimes involved over 25 properties and spanned over six countries and ended up with the individuals allegedly stealing nearly $300,000 affecting more than 45 people, according to the FDLE.

On May 11, Kiana Kiara-Alexis Russel was arrested on charges of scheme to defraud, money laundering and aggravated white-collar crime.

Russel is said to be one of the co-conspirators in this case and was booked into the Lee County jail today.

The investigation is ongoing and FDLE agents say there could be additional victims. If you have information about this crime, please contact FDLE Ft. Myers at (800) 407-4880.

