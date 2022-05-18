Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Discovering the Suncoast - Where are the farmers at the Farmers Markets?

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You can find a “Farmers Market” almost every day of the week on the Suncoast. But are they really “Farmers” markets these days? Whatever you call them, they are very popular!!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

