Convicted felon from Orlando, indicted on federal carjacking charges

Jones faces a minimum mandatory term of seven years, and up to life, in federal prison
Jones faces a minimum mandatory term of seven years, and up to life, in federal prison
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Rodney Devon Jones was indicted and charged with carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence after he allegedly took a 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio from another person by force on September 28, 2021.

The Seminole Police Department and the FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Orange County Sheriff’s office.

Jones could possibly face a minimum mandatory term of seven years to life in federal prison. Jones was also supposed to forfeit any firearms and ammunition involved in the offenses.

This case is being prosecuted by the state, joint federal and local Project Safe Neighborhood program (PSN)

PSN is working with stakeholders to identify pressing violent crimes in the community and trying to figure out the best solutions to address them.

