Bus driver shortage forcing schedule changes at several Sarasota schools

Assistant Superintendent Jody Dumas talks to the Sarasota School Board May 17.
Assistant Superintendent Jody Dumas talks to the Sarasota School Board May 17.(Sarasota County Schools)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shortage of bus drivers is prompting the Sarasota County School District to change the starting and ending times at several schools, beginning this fall.

The lack of drivers has caused students to often arrive late to school and back to their homes at the end of the day.

The school board voted 3-2 to accept the recommendations of the district’s transportation services staff at it’s May 17 meeting. The adjusted times will give existing drivers time to run their routes.

Assistant Superintendent Jody Dumas described the district’s staffing issues as “a perfect storm” of dealing with COVID and a nationwide shortage of drivers. He credited his staff with using creative thinking to make things work. “We’ve tried to break routes up, consolidate routes, everything we can, to run as as efficiently as possible with the drivers we do have,” he said. “We still can’t hire drivers despite the recruitment efforts. It’s just not enough. We have to look at alternatives.”

Dumas said the new bell schedules are changing, on average about 15 minutes. “These bell times, although inconvenient, these minor changes will help us use buses more effectively and help us with the bus driver shortage, which we hope is over sooner rather than later,” Dumas told the school board.

Board members Karen Rose and Vice Chair Tom Edwards cast the dissenting votes.

Edwards questioned the need for the bell changes. “We haven’t really heard complaints,” saying parents and students have been understanding about buses that are often late to school and late getting home. However, he has gotten a large number of emails voicing concerns about the schedule changes.

While Edwards said he appreciated the staff’s efforts, he would vote no. “I can’t support the bell changes. it’s too much, I think, understanding that our families have been accommodating and they understand what we’re up against,” he said.

Superintendent Brennen Asplen said the lost educational time when students are late to school is not acceptable. “Students might miss 15, 20 25 minutes of the day. We do not want that to happen.”

The changes are:

SCHOOLCURRENT BELL TIMEPROPOSED BELL TIME
ASHTON8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.
BAY HAVEN9:15 a.m.– 4 p.m.9:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
GARDEN ELEMENTARY8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.
LAKEVIEW ELEMENTARY8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.
OAK PARK SCHOOL9:15 a.m. – 4 p.m.9:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
PINE VIEW7:21 a.m. – 1:58 p.m.
9:15 a.m. – 3:52 p.m.		7:36 a.m. ‐ 2:13 p.m.
9:30 a.m. – 4:07 p.m.
SARASOTA ACADEMY OF THE ARTS8 a.m. – 4 p.m.8:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
SARASOTA SCHOOL ARTS & SCIENCES9 a.m. – 3:50 p.m.9:20 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
STUDENT LEADERSHIP ACADEMY7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
SARASOTA MILITARY PREP9:05 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

