Afternoon storms come back strong on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The coast has been clear lately but that is all about to change as some tropical moisture moves in on Friday. Thursday we will be just like Wednesday with sunny skies in the morning and then partly cloudy later in the afternoon with a few mainly inland storms possible. The atmosphere is still rather dry in the upper levels (30k +) and so don’t expect widespread storms but just a few scattered storms moving east with the sea breeze into the inland areas. The high on Thursday will top out in the low to mid 90s well inland and mid to upper 80s closer to the coast. Winds will be light in the morning and then shift to the WSW 5-10 mph.

Surface dewpoints will remain elevated so the “feels like” temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s during the mid afternoon inland areas and near 90 at the beaches.

Rain chances increasing as weekend approaches (WWSB)

Dust off the cobwebs on your umbrella as there is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday as tropical moisture moves in and a weak disturbance passes through the area. Although not a true First Alert Weather day at this time it does require a heads up to some changing weather conditions. The timing of the storms appears to be in the late afternoon and through the early evening. We may even see a few storms linger into the late evening. Highs on Friday will warm into the mid to upper 80s.

The weekend is shaping up to be active with mainly afternoon and evening storms in play through both days. Some of the storms will bring some locally heavy rain at times and lightning will accompany a few of those storms. Now not everyone is going to see these storms but many more will see the rain than the past week. The highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for most and mid 80s at the beaches.

Sunrises and sunsets to be brilliant this weekend if weather permits (WWSB)

There is some African dust that will be moving into the Gulf which will make for some hazy conditions at times and provide more red in the sky for sunsets and sunrises through Monday.

Boating weather looking good with light winds in the morning followed by WSW winds at 5-10 knots during the afternoon hours. Seas will be less than 2 feet and a light chop on the intercoastal waterways.

