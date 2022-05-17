Video shows deputy chase driver who nearly hit him

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera footage of a deputy chasing a woman who clipped his patrol vehicle while conducting a recent traffic stop with another car.

The video, released on the sheriff’s office Twitter page, is a plea for drivers to slow down and move over when they see emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

The video shows the deputy beside his car when a white Mercedes speeds by within inches, actually hitting the open door of the patrol car.

After a short chase, the deputy pulls the Mercedes over and orders the driver out of the vehicle. “You didn’t see me right in the road? You almost hit me. You didn’t think to move over?” he asks. The apologetic driver says she didn’t see the deputy and didn’t realize she hit the patrol vehicle.

Florida law requires drivers to change lanes, away from stopped emergency vehicles, or if that is not possible, to slow down and proceed with caution.

IF YOU SEE LIGHTS 🚨🚔...MOVE OVER ➡️ 🚘#SheriffChadChronister is sharing a scary reminder of what can happen when drivers don't follow Florida's Move Over Law. #teamHCSO Dep. Williams came within inches of being struck by a passing car! #moveover #florida #safetytip #PSA pic.twitter.com/wPpyBPVT8i — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) May 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.