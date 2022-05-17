Suspected drug dealer arrested in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspected drug dealer is in jail after deputies searched his Englewood apartment Tuesday morning, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the home of Ryan James Gros, 43, in the 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue. Deputies say they had probable cause stemming from multiple overdose incidents at the apartment, as well as tips from the community.

Inside the apartment, deputies found fentanyl, methamphetamine and the antidepressant Trazadone, as well as an assortment of various paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Additionally, Ryan is facing felony charges for habitual driving with license suspended or revoked.

Following the search, Gros was placed under arrest and taken to the Charlotte County Jail.

Ryan James Gros (CCSO)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.