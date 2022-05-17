Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
SURPRISE GATOR: Charlotte County officials warn residents to check in their pool before diving in

Check your pools!!!
Check your pools!!!(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A Deep Crest family got a rude awakening after hearing splashing noises in the early morning hours.

They investigated and went out on to the lanai...only to find a large alligator going for a dip in their pool. The 10-foot-11-inch gator weighed over 550 pounds had torn through a screen to go for a swim.

Charlotte County officials say it’s always good to check your pool before taking a dip. If you see a gator that could cause harm to any pets or you, contact animal control.

