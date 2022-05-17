SURPRISE GATOR: Charlotte County officials warn residents to check in their pool before diving in

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A Deep Crest family got a rude awakening after hearing splashing noises in the early morning hours.

They investigated and went out on to the lanai...only to find a large alligator going for a dip in their pool. The 10-foot-11-inch gator weighed over 550 pounds had torn through a screen to go for a swim.

Charlotte County officials say it’s always good to check your pool before taking a dip. If you see a gator that could cause harm to any pets or you, contact animal control.

