Police make arrest of ape-mask wearing, sledge-hammering theft suspect and alleged accomplice

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputies have made an arrest of two suspects in a May 8 smash and grab theft.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. on that Sunday, two individuals entered a laundromat in Englewood. The male was wearing an ape mask and wielding a sledgehammer, the female wore glasses and had bleach-blonde hair with a “Don’t New York My Florida” t-shirt. The male subject proceeded to smash the coin change machine on the wall with the sledgehammer. He then removed approximately $800 in cash from the machine.

The two were later identified as Michael Justin Rowe and Taylor Marie Farrell after surveillance was posted to Facebook. Tips from the community poured in, and before long, deputies had Taylor positively identified.

Farrell provided a full confession in the case. Deputies located and arrested Michael on May 16.

Both Michael and Taylor are being held at the Charlotte County Jail. They are facing charges of grand theft and criminal mischief.

“I want to thank the community members who never fail to share information that helps catch criminals. That’s what a community is all about: working together for the betterment of all. It sends a message to anyone who thinks maybe they can get away with something. You can’t, because this county is unified in keeping crime out and ensuring accountability for those who try.” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement.

The two have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a laundromat in Englewood. (CCSO)

