Palmetto man facing new child sexual battery charges after new victims come forward

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto man facing charges connected to the sexual battery of a child is now facing additional charges against at least seven more victims, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

Christopher Thompson, 44, was arrested last month after detectives said he sexually battered a 5-year-old girl during a birthday party. Thompson is accused of luring the child away to his house where he assaulted her before sending her back to the party.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was also forced to watch sexual material involving children and an adult male.

Convinced there were more victims, investigators have urged individuals to come forward.

Seven more alleged victims between the ages of 6 and 13 have now been identified. The 44-year-old Palmetto man is now charged with multiple counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, sexual abuse and video voyeurism, with a long list of child pornography charges still pending.

During a search of electronic devices, detectives located a child pornography collection, self-made child pornography, and evidence of self-made video voyeurism. Detectives also learned that Thompson’s crimes went undetected by multiple members of the community and his family. Information and other evidence received from his immediate family proved valuable in identifying the additional victims.

One case involves a 9-year-old victim in Marion County, and another incident is being investigated in Madison, Alabama. The disclosure in the Alabama case was made after the parents of a 6-year-old heard about Thompson’s arrest. Investigators in those jurisdictions are completing cases for sexual abuse, capital sexual battery and production of child pornography.

Through electronic evidence, Manatee County investigators also identified an 11-year-old victim of video voyeurism who was unaware of the criminal acts Thompson committed against her. Charges of video voyeurism have been sent to the state attorney’s office.

