Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Officials: 3 Florida panthers killed by vehicles in the past week

An endangered Florida panther.
An endangered Florida panther.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Three endangered Florida panthers have died after being struck by vehicles over the past week.

They’re the 12th, 13th and 14th panther deaths attributed to fatal collisions, out of 14 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of a 2-year-old male panther were found Monday on a rural road near Alva in Lee County, wildlife officials said. The remains of a 10-month-old female panther were found Saturday on a divided highway near the Southwest Florida International Airport in Lee County. The remains of a 2-year-old female panther were found last Tuesday near Fish Eating Creek Wildlife Management Area in Glades County.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Luong
Ellenton bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver, troopers say
Laura Frank and Sean Frank
MCSO believes there could be more victims of alleged scammers
HCFR is still on scene of the 2-alarm commercial structure fire.
Hillsborough County responds to fire at car wash
Anthony Philip Dibona
Englewood DUI suspect found asleep at the wheel at stop light
Viewers share their images of the lunar eclipse
Gallery: Blood Moon captured by Suncoast viewers

Latest News

John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast.
Dry weather continues today before major changes by the end of the workweek
FILE - School lunches in Manatee County will no longer be free from everyone, beginning in...
Manatee schools ending free lunch for all program
motive
Buffalo shooter motive
brucia
Carlie Brucia butterfly garden rededication