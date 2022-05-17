Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Dry weather continues today before major changes by the end of the workweek

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The persistent trough of low pressure that has been over the Gulf of Mexico will start the process of moving away over the next few days.

It continues to pump in dry air and will once again limit our rain chances today to next to nothing. In addition to the dry air, we have a west wind blowing that will push any chance for storms into extreme inland locations or all the way to the east coast of Florida.

In the days ahead, both the moisture content of the air and the direction of the wind will shift and rapidly increase our rain chances.

When the trough of low pressure lifts out, the flood gates of high moisture from the tropics will open. Moisture will rise and winds will shift to the east. When this happens in Florida at this time of year, we get sea breeze-triggered thunderstorms. We can expect that to begin Friday, after a dry Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Luong
Ellenton bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver, troopers say
Laura Frank and Sean Frank
MCSO believes there could be more victims of alleged scammers
HCFR is still on scene of the 2-alarm commercial structure fire.
Hillsborough County responds to fire at car wash
Anthony Philip Dibona
Englewood DUI suspect found asleep at the wheel at stop light
Viewers share their images of the lunar eclipse
Gallery: Blood Moon captured by Suncoast viewers

Latest News

An endangered Florida panther.
Officials: 3 Florida panthers killed by vehicles in the past week
FILE - School lunches in Manatee County will no longer be free from everyone, beginning in...
Manatee schools ending free lunch for all program
motive
Buffalo shooter motive
brucia
Carlie Brucia butterfly garden rededication