Dry weather continues today before major changes by the end of the workweek

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The persistent trough of low pressure that has been over the Gulf of Mexico will start the process of moving away over the next few days.

It continues to pump in dry air and will once again limit our rain chances today to next to nothing. In addition to the dry air, we have a west wind blowing that will push any chance for storms into extreme inland locations or all the way to the east coast of Florida.

In the days ahead, both the moisture content of the air and the direction of the wind will shift and rapidly increase our rain chances.

When the trough of low pressure lifts out, the flood gates of high moisture from the tropics will open. Moisture will rise and winds will shift to the east. When this happens in Florida at this time of year, we get sea breeze-triggered thunderstorms. We can expect that to begin Friday, after a dry Thursday.

