Changes on the way later this week

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather has been beautiful lately and that is going to continue as high pressure at the surface holds firm over our area. The forecast for Tuesday will be nice with mostly sunny skies in the morning and then only a few fair weather cumulus clouds flying by during the afternoon. There is a 10% chance for a late day shower or isolated thunderstorm. That chance is mainly for inland communities.

Temperatures will be nice near the coast with a WNW wind at 5-10 mph and water temperatures in the low 80s it will keep highs there in the low to mid 80s. If you live a few miles east of the Gulf look for highs near 88 degrees to low 90s well inland.

This forecast will be the same through Thursday and then things begin to change on Friday. Friday deep tropical moisture begins to move in and will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Now some of these storms will bring some locally heavy rain at times. Right now it is just a heads up but could turn into a First Alert Weather Day after we look at future forecast models on Tuesday.

The weekend will be much different than the one we just had. We will see partly cloudy skies with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms scattered about mainly in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.