Attorney’s for Brian Laundrie’s parents file updated motion to have Petito lawsuit dismissed

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorneys for Brian Laundrie’s parents have filed an updated 21-page motion to have the Gabby Petito lawsuit dismissed

The Laundries have explained that their choice to stay silent during Gabby’s disappearance is “What most people would and should do.”

The parents of Gabby Petito sued the Laundries for intentional infliction of emotional distress earlier this year. Gabby’s parents claim the Laundries knew Brian had murdered Gabby and were trying to help him get out of the country and were taking steps to block any communication with the Petito family.

Steven Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundries released a statement that reads,

“The amended complaint did not aver, “or state,” any new facts or cite any law that would support the legally baseless claim. We are confident our current motion to dismiss the amended complaint will be granted.”

Bertolino argued the Laundrie’s decisions to talk only with their attorney while gabby was missing were “legally permissible, constitutionally protected, not outrageous, and do not give rise to any cause of action”, and that the suit will be thrown out.

The lawsuit seeks damages of at least 30 thousand dollars and if it’s not dismissed, a jury trial has been set for the week of August 14th, 2023.

