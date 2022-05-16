Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

MCSO believes there could be more victims of alleged scammers

Laura Frank and Sean Frank
Laura Frank and Sean Frank(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After arresting two individuals in connection with a pest control scam, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office now says they believe there could be more victims.

Laura Frank and Sean Frank were arrested after they allegedly impersonated exterminators to gain entry to several Bradenton condos in order to steal jewelry, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they received a 911 call May 12 after the owner of a condo on Lake Bayshore Drive allowed two people in to spray for pests, even though she had not hired anyone to do so. After the exterminators left, she noticed several rings, valued at over $3,000, had been stolen.

When deputies arrived, they spotted a female suspect on the second floor and a male suspect in the parking lot. Both suspects were detained.

Bradenton Police believe the pair are connected to a similar incident within their jurisdiction.

If you recognize either suspect or had a similar experience, you are urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chase Coyner and Matthew Powers Memorial Roundabout on State Road 64 is honoring two young...
Families unite to dedicate memorial roundabout for teen boys killed in car wreck
On Sunday, the Earth will start casting its shadow over the moon for a total lunar eclipse that...
NASA: Total lunar eclipse happening over weekend
Woman found dead submerged in septic tank in North Port.
Records show that Septic Tank where body found had not been serviced in decades
Manatee bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver, troopers say
graphic
A dry week, until Friday!

Latest News

HCFR is still on scene of the 2-alarm commercial structure fire.
Hillsborough County responds to fire at car wash
Anthony Philip Dibona
Englewood DUI suspect found asleep at the wheel at stop light
Manatee County Emergency Management to hold hurricane preparedness event
Manatee bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver, troopers say