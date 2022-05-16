MCSO believes there could be more victims of alleged scammers

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After arresting two individuals in connection with a pest control scam, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office now says they believe there could be more victims.

Laura Frank and Sean Frank were arrested after they allegedly impersonated exterminators to gain entry to several Bradenton condos in order to steal jewelry, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they received a 911 call May 12 after the owner of a condo on Lake Bayshore Drive allowed two people in to spray for pests, even though she had not hired anyone to do so. After the exterminators left, she noticed several rings, valued at over $3,000, had been stolen.

When deputies arrived, they spotted a female suspect on the second floor and a male suspect in the parking lot. Both suspects were detained.

Bradenton Police believe the pair are connected to a similar incident within their jurisdiction.

If you recognize either suspect or had a similar experience, you are urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

