Manatee County Emergency Management to hold hurricane preparedness event

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane season starts June 1 and Manatee County Emergency Management officials are holding an event to help residents get prepared.

The 2nd Annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo will be held at the Bradenton Area Convention Center Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Manatee County Emergency Management officials are organizing the event – which will feature more than 40 vendors – as well as an opportunity to see life-saving rescue equipment and vehicles before they are pressed into emergency service.

The event is free. There will be educational events, games and door prizes.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.