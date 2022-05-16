Manatee bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver, troopers say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 40-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car while riding a bicycle Saturday night in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said Monday.

The driver of the sedan that hit her did not stop and authorities are looking for them.

The woman was riding east on Mendoza Road, east of Ridgewood Boulevard at about 11:45 p.m. Troopers say the sedan, also heading east, hit the bicycle, knocking her into a ditch.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died, troopers said Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol is requesting anyone with information concerning this crash to contact Crime Stoppers or *FHP (*347) on a cellular phone.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.