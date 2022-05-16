Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver, troopers say

(WAFF)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 40-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car while riding a bicycle Saturday night in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said Monday.

The driver of the sedan that hit her did not stop and authorities are looking for them.

The woman was riding east on Mendoza Road, east of Ridgewood Boulevard at about 11:45 p.m. Troopers say the sedan, also heading east, hit the bicycle, knocking her into a ditch.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died, troopers said Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol is requesting anyone with information concerning this crash to contact Crime Stoppers or *FHP (*347) on a cellular phone.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, the Earth will start casting its shadow over the moon for a total lunar eclipse that...
NASA: Total lunar eclipse happening over weekend
The Chase Coyner and Matthew Powers Memorial Roundabout on State Road 64 is honoring two young...
Families unite to dedicate memorial roundabout for teen boys killed in car wreck
Woman found dead submerged in septic tank in North Port.
Records show that Septic Tank where body found had not been serviced in decades
graphic
A dry week, until Friday!
WWSB Generic Stock 5
1 dead after early morning crash in Manatee County

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Viewers share their images of the lunar eclipse
Gallery: Blood Moon captured by Suncoast viewers
Image from Billy Campbell
Lunar eclipse seen on the Suncoast
Florida gas prices hit another record high