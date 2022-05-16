Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Hot and humid this week with little rain chance for days

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air remains over the Suncoast. An upper-level low circulates dry air around it, like a water wheel, keeping a steady conveyor belt of dry air pushing into the air above us.

The combination of slightly drier air aloft, which makes the atmosphere stable, and the dry air robbing the fuel from the fire for the afternoon storms, will keep us dry this week. Additionally, we will have a westerly wind for several days. This wind flow will transport low-level surface moisture from the Gulf to the Suncoast and make for some muggy, high humidity days ahead.

The pattern will shift by the end of the week as surface high pressure breaks down a bit and the atmosphere becomes more unstable. Humidity will be high and the wind will shift to the southeast. That wind shift will be the trigger that acts on the hot and humid air.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will build and the weather will seem like summer. The good rain chances will start Friday and carry on into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, the Earth will start casting its shadow over the moon for a total lunar eclipse that...
NASA: Total lunar eclipse happening over weekend
The Chase Coyner and Matthew Powers Memorial Roundabout on State Road 64 is honoring two young...
Families unite to dedicate memorial roundabout for teen boys killed in car wreck
Woman found dead submerged in septic tank in North Port.
Records show that Septic Tank where body found had not been serviced in decades
graphic
A dry week, until Friday!
WWSB Generic Stock 5
1 dead after early morning crash in Manatee County

Latest News

Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
More than 40 vendors lined the Sarasota Event Center to showcase a series of products and...
Light Consciousness Expo returns to Sarasota
graphic
A dry week, until Friday!
Futurecast
Futurecast