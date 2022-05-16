Hot and humid this week with little rain chance for days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air remains over the Suncoast. An upper-level low circulates dry air around it, like a water wheel, keeping a steady conveyor belt of dry air pushing into the air above us.

The combination of slightly drier air aloft, which makes the atmosphere stable, and the dry air robbing the fuel from the fire for the afternoon storms, will keep us dry this week. Additionally, we will have a westerly wind for several days. This wind flow will transport low-level surface moisture from the Gulf to the Suncoast and make for some muggy, high humidity days ahead.

The pattern will shift by the end of the week as surface high pressure breaks down a bit and the atmosphere becomes more unstable. Humidity will be high and the wind will shift to the southeast. That wind shift will be the trigger that acts on the hot and humid air.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will build and the weather will seem like summer. The good rain chances will start Friday and carry on into the weekend.

