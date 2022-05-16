Honor Guard escorts Chaplain to funeral home

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - An Honor Guard will escort North Port Police’s Chaplain Mike Saxton to the funeral home for his public viewing. Details of the procession have also been made available.

North Port Police confirmed that they lost Police Chaplain Saxton following a sudden medical event. Saxton was also a retired Sergeant with the Department.

Monday at 2:45 p.m. NPPD Honor Guard will be escorting Saxton from Gendron’s Funeral home to Foundation Church (13000 Tamiami Trail) for the public viewing which will be taking place at 4 p.m.

The traffic unit will be providing traffic control at the intersections along the route.

The route the procession will be taking is as follows:

-Leaving Gendron’s Funeral home at 2:45 turning left onto the access road.

-Turn right onto NP Blvd

-Turn left onto US 41

-North on US 41

-Left onto Hoffman St

-Right into Foundation Church parking lot

