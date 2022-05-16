Hillsborough County responds to fire at car wash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews responded to a 2-alarm commercial fire at a car wash in Valrico.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is still on the scene Monday afternoon at the commercial structure fire on Lithia Pinecrest Rd in Valrico. HCFR received the 911 call at 6:42 AM from a passerby, who described the structure as being fully engulfed in flames.

The first arriving unit reported flames through the roof and called for a second alarm. Crews battled the blaze defensively, using both handlines and elevated water streams to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no reported injuries to civilians or fire rescue personnel.

