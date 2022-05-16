Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Hillsborough County responds to fire at car wash

HCFR is still on scene of the 2-alarm commercial structure fire.
HCFR is still on scene of the 2-alarm commercial structure fire.(HCFR)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews responded to a 2-alarm commercial fire at a car wash in Valrico.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is still on the scene Monday afternoon at the commercial structure fire on Lithia Pinecrest Rd in Valrico. HCFR received the 911 call at 6:42 AM from a passerby, who described the structure as being fully engulfed in flames.

The first arriving unit reported flames through the roof and called for a second alarm. Crews battled the blaze defensively, using both handlines and elevated water streams to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no reported injuries to civilians or fire rescue personnel.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chase Coyner and Matthew Powers Memorial Roundabout on State Road 64 is honoring two young...
Families unite to dedicate memorial roundabout for teen boys killed in car wreck
On Sunday, the Earth will start casting its shadow over the moon for a total lunar eclipse that...
NASA: Total lunar eclipse happening over weekend
Woman found dead submerged in septic tank in North Port.
Records show that Septic Tank where body found had not been serviced in decades
Manatee bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver, troopers say
graphic
A dry week, until Friday!

Latest News

Anthony Philip Dibona
Englewood DUI suspect found asleep at the wheel at stop light
Laura Frank and Sean Frank
MCSO believes there could be more victims of alleged scammers
Manatee County Emergency Management to hold hurricane preparedness event
Manatee bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver, troopers say