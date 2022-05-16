Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis signs HB 1571 to prevent pickets, protests outside of private residences

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami.
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, file)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1571 into law Monday. The law prohibits picketing and protesting outside of a person’s place of residence.

Once this law takes effect, law enforcement officers will provide a warning to any person picketing or protesting outside of a dwelling and will make arrests for residential picketing only if the person does not peaceably disperse after the warning. Residential picketing will be punishable as a second-degree misdemeanor.

“Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate,” said the governor. “This bill will provide protection to those living in residential communities and I am glad to sign it into law.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Luong
Ellenton bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver, troopers say
The Chase Coyner and Matthew Powers Memorial Roundabout on State Road 64 is honoring two young...
Families unite to dedicate memorial roundabout for teen boys killed in car wreck
Woman found dead submerged in septic tank in North Port.
Records show that Septic Tank where body found had not been serviced in decades
On Sunday, the Earth will start casting its shadow over the moon for a total lunar eclipse that...
NASA: Total lunar eclipse happening over weekend
HCFR is still on scene of the 2-alarm commercial structure fire.
Hillsborough County responds to fire at car wash

Latest News

Tina Luong
Ellenton bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver, troopers say
A couple presented Bandi's handler with this artwork.
Couple gives portrait of late K-9 Bandi to Sarasota PD
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
After the pilot suffered a medical emergency, a passenger with no flight experience landed a...
Passenger who landed plane says ‘hand of God’ was with him