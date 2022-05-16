Gallery: Blood Moon captured by Suncoast viewers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents were treated to a rare lunar event Sunday night -- a total eclipse.

The celestial action unfolded Sunday night into early Monday morning, with the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 90 minutes, one of the longest totalities of the decade. It was the first so-called blood moon in a year.

A total eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, and casts a shadow on our constant, cosmic companion. The moon was 225,000 miles away at the peak of the eclipse — around midnight on the Suncoast.

There’ll be another lengthy total lunar eclipse in November, but won’t be visible in North America. The next one for us to view won’t occur until 2025.

Here are some images captured by viewers:

