Englewood DUI suspect found asleep at the wheel at stop light

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies arrested a suspected impaired driver in Englewood Sunday morning after finding him at a stop sign, asleep at the wheel of his pickup truck, authorities said.

At about 10:30 a.m., deputies received a call reporting a reckless driver entering Englewood from Venice line, saying the driver of a white pickup truck was swerving in and out of traffic, nearly causing head-on collisions.

Deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description stopped at a stop sign at Loralin Drive and Greaza Street. They pulled their patrol vehicle behind the truck, which did not move for approximately one minute. The engine was running and the brake lights were illuminated.

As deputies approached the driver’s side door, they observed the driver, identified as Anthony Philip Dibona, 56, asleep at the wheel.

Deputies knocked on the window and woke Dibona, who exited the truck. As he did so, he was unable to maintain his balance and leaned on the vehicle for support multiple times, deputies noted.

His speech was slurred, and he could not say why he was in Englewood.

Deputies contacted EMS. During transport to the hospital, a paramedic suspected DeBona was experiencing a drug overdose. Narcan was administered, and Anthony reacted positively.

At the hospital, blood and urine tests were positive for opioids and benzodiazepines. A nurse had to administer a second dose of Narcan to keep Debona from slipping back into the overdose.

A check revealed Debona has four prior DUI convictions. He was charged with DUI and failure to obey driver’s license restrictions by the courts. He remains without bond in the Charlotte County Jail.

