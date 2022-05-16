Advertise With Us
Couple gives portrait of late K-9 Bandi to Sarasota PD

A couple presented Bandi's handler with this artwork.
A couple presented Bandi's handler with this artwork.(SPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple stopped by Sarasota Police Headquarters Monday to donate a portrait of the late K-9 Bandi to his handler.

K-9 Bandi was on duty when he passed away. He was a German Shepard born in Hungary in 2014 and has been with the Sarasota Police Department since 2016. While the cause of death has not yet been officially determined, veterinarians believe that Bandi passed away from natural causes.

Bandi and his handler, Sergeant Jonathan Misiewicz, have been partnered together since 2016. Bandi was certified in Explosive Odor Detection, Tracking, Article Search, and Apprehension.

The couple presented the portrait to Misiewicz.

