Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Biden to award public safety medals of valor at White House ceremony

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 15, 2022, honoring the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to award public safety officer medals of valor Monday at the White House.

The individuals are receiving them for “extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty.”

On Sunday, Biden spoke at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol, honoring law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.

He also addressed the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that happened earlier in the day. Officials said the gunman had researched the local demographics while looking for places with a high concentration of Black people.

Biden said people “must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.”

“No one understands this more than the people sitting in front of me,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, the Earth will start casting its shadow over the moon for a total lunar eclipse that...
NASA: Total lunar eclipse happening over weekend
The Chase Coyner and Matthew Powers Memorial Roundabout on State Road 64 is honoring two young...
Families unite to dedicate memorial roundabout for teen boys killed in car wreck
Woman found dead submerged in septic tank in North Port.
Records show that Septic Tank where body found had not been serviced in decades
graphic
A dry week, until Friday!
WWSB Generic Stock 5
1 dead after early morning crash in Manatee County

Latest News

Reversing former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden signed an order to deploy U.S....
Reversing Trump, Biden signs order to deploy US troops to Somalia
LIVE: Biden awards public safety officer medals of valor
Edibles that often look like popular candies and cereals might be enticing to kids, but they...
FDA issues warning against children eating THC-infused candies, cereals
Sen. Ted Cruz argued a section of a 2002 law makes candidates think twice about lending money...
Supreme Court rules for Sen. Cruz in campaign finance case