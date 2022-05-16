Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

‘An infrastructure decade’ – Secretary Buttigieg reflects on first six months of infrastructure law

Monday marks six months since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law.
By David Ade
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Monday marks six months since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the Washington News Bureau that an “infrastructure decade” is kicking off.

More than 4,000 projects across all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico are now underway using funds from the infrastructure bill. From rural communities to urban areas, the Biden administration said over 3,000 communities are beginning to benefit.

The projects include things such as tunnel and bridge reconstruction, brand new buses for cities, and airport improvements.

Secretary Buttigieg said he anticipates that over the next 5 years, the funding will launch thousands more projects in local communities.

“We’re putting our money where our mouth is, helping communities that have often had projects in mind for a long time,” Buttigieg said. “I know when I was mayor, we had way more projects we wanted to do than we had the funding to do. Now we’re going to look to the communities to bring us their best ideas and support as many of them as we can.”

In response to supply chain issues impacting Americans today, the secretary said he sees infrastructure improvements as a long-term solution for the future.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chase Coyner and Matthew Powers Memorial Roundabout on State Road 64 is honoring two young...
Families unite to dedicate memorial roundabout for teen boys killed in car wreck
On Sunday, the Earth will start casting its shadow over the moon for a total lunar eclipse that...
NASA: Total lunar eclipse happening over weekend
Woman found dead submerged in septic tank in North Port.
Records show that Septic Tank where body found had not been serviced in decades
Tina Luong
Ellenton bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver, troopers say
graphic
A dry week, until Friday!

Latest News

Solar panels on a residential roof.
DeSantis vetoes bill that would end solar power credits
In this Jan. 9, 2019, photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse...
DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Presidential Center in Chicago.
Obamas end relationship with Spotify
Senate President Wilton Simpson, left, and Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls smile as they...
Senate passes DeSantis redistricting plan
Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Lighthouse Point, holds up a pocket-sized version of the U.S. Constitution...
Florida lawmakers take up Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map