Light Consciousness Expo returns to Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The holistic community in Sarasota gathered over the weekend for the Light Consciousness Expo, an annual event that aims to promote spiritual healing and personal growth.

The expo, hosted at the Sarasota Event Center, hosted 45 vendors.

Many of them set up shop to sell products like crystals, books and musical instruments. However, others focused on services. Guests had a chance to try out holistic massages to realign chakras as well as speak to tarot card readers to try to find more insight into their own personalities.

Organizers told ABC7 Sarasota is a hot spot for events like this one. Sherry Lord, who founded the expo, explained there’s a lot of believe in the city who believe in holistic healing practices.

Of course, the expo is meant to be a welcoming place for those already involved in holistic practices as well as those who are curious about the community. Lord said these healing methods are particularly attractive to people looking for sense of calm after the recent years of turmoil the world has experienced during the pandemic.

“We give tools for people to have more joy and more love in their life and to look at things in a different perception than the way they’re used to looking at things,” Lord said.

Lord said she’s thrilled to see the expo continue to grow.

The Light Consciousness Expo debuted in Sarasota last year, featuring 15 vendors and a single speaker. This time around the venue was packed with 45 vendors and a series of speakers throughout the weekend.

Organizers plan to host the expo at the Sarasota Event Center every May for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.