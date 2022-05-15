Advertise With Us
A dry week, until Friday!

By Mike Modrick
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Second verse, same as the first. Sunday is basically a replay of Saturday. That includes mainly clear skies Sunday night and great viewing conditions for the total lunar eclipse. The eclipse starts at 10:28pm ET Sunday, with totality starting at 11:29pm ET Sunday. Temps will hold in the 70s for the eclipse.

Dew points will ease back into the low 70s through the coming week, so it will feel like May again. Temperatures push a little higher, too. Sunshine continues into the week, but we are tracking a weak Low in the upper atmosphere that could move in for next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so our rain chances go back up then. Fire danger is getting higher again, so we could really use some moisture!

Eclipse
Eclipse(Station)

