Humidity (and temperatures) gradually moving up

By Mike Modrick
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After an incredible week of low humidity, the party is over. Dew points will ease back into the low 70s through the coming week, so it will feel like May again. Temperatures push a little higher, too, but not as high as Texas and the central US. Clear skies for Sunday night will mean great viewing conditions for the total lunar eclipse. The eclipse starts at 10:28pm ET Sunday, with totality starting at 11:29pm ET Sunday.

Sunshine continues into the week, but we are tracking a weak Low in the upper atmosphere that could move in for next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so our rain chances go back up then. Fire danger is getting higher again, so we could really use some moisture!

Eclipse
Eclipse(Station)

