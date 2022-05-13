Winds calm down and things heat up for weekend

ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been a breezy week thus far with winds gusting up to 25-30 mph during the afternoon hours due to a large area of low pressure. This system will be moving away from Florida on Friday and this will calm the winds down. We will also see an increase in moisture so expect to feel a little warmer especially over the weekend.

We will see a warmer start to the day on Friday with lows in the mid to upper 60s for most. You will also see the humidity a little higher so expect to feel a little warmer during the afternoon hours. We will have mostly sunny skies to start the day with skies becoming partly cloudy during the mid afternoon. There is a 20% chance for a stray shower late in the afternoon near the coast and a 40% chance for scattered showers east of I-75.

The weekend will be nice and warm with highs near 90 and feels like temperatures in the low 90s inland, It will be cooler near the coast with highs on the beaches in the mid 80s. Winds will be much calmer coming out of the north switching around to the NW at 5-10 mph.

The humidity is on the rise this weekend (WWSB)

The rain chance over the weekend calling for a 10% chance near the coast and 30% chance well east of I-75.

For boaters look for winds out of the east at 5-10 knots and turning to the west later in the day. Seas will be 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.

