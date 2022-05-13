Warm weekend ahead as high pressure moves in

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a windy week things are shaping up nicely for the weekend. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs along the coast in the mid 80s and upper 80s to low 90s inland. There is a small chance for a late day shower mainly well inland and they will be isolated if at all. Winds will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph.

Sunday looks spectacular with generally mostly sunny skies and only a 10% chance for a late day shower or two. Winds will be light in the morning and turn to the WNW at 5-10 mph during the afternoon.

Monday through Wednesday of next week looks to be nice just a little warmer each day as we will see a little higher humidity moving in. The rain chance for a few late day showers is only at 20% or less.

Not much chance for rain (WWSB)

It should stay nice through Friday of next week as high pressure dominates, but after that things get a bit interesting as some deep tropical moisture may be moving in bringing a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms next weekend.

For boaters it is looking good with seas running less than 2 feet and a light chop on the bays and inland water ways.

