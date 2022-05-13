Ukraine Ballet fundraiser Saturday night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sara Dance Center will be hosting a Ukraine ballet fundraiser this Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight.

For the first time in Sarasota history, 6 ballrooms will come together for a night of dance, food, and songs.

This event will have Ukrainian children performing national dances, a Ukrainian woman singing national songs and more.

It is anticipated that there will be around 300 people from St. Pete to North Port. Many European groups will also be attending to show support.

This event will be a large community event and if anyone has questions contact Ruta Jouniari at 941-321-0804.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.