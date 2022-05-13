Slight rain chance today then dry weather returns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The low pressure area we have been watching in the Atlantic has moved close to the Georgia coast and has increased the moisture available to produce rains. We saw some storms yesterday and will again today.

The showers and possibly a thunderstorm will favor the afternoon window between 2-5 p.m. Rain will generally be on the light side but a downpour in a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Aside from that few hours of possible rains, the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm.

The low will move away for the weekend and high pressure will build in. This will lead to sunny and dry weather, with lighter winds than we have been seeing this week. Weekend boating weather should be much improved. Winds may pick up a bit Monday, but the workweek ahead should be dry. The risk of wildfire spread will be increasing.

