Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Slight rain chance today then dry weather returns

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The low pressure area we have been watching in the Atlantic has moved close to the Georgia coast and has increased the moisture available to produce rains. We saw some storms yesterday and will again today.

The showers and possibly a thunderstorm will favor the afternoon window between 2-5 p.m. Rain will generally be on the light side but a downpour in a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Aside from that few hours of possible rains, the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm.

The low will move away for the weekend and high pressure will build in. This will lead to sunny and dry weather, with lighter winds than we have been seeing this week. Weekend boating weather should be much improved. Winds may pick up a bit Monday, but the workweek ahead should be dry. The risk of wildfire spread will be increasing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area...
Body found in Charlotte wildlife area is identified
The two are charged in connection with the death of their child.
Polk County couple charged after death of toddler
Miss Universe Venice
Venice teen crowned Teen Universe in international pageant
Kasandra Moore
Former Bradenton teacher sentenced in child sex battery
Boat pulled from Sarasota Bay
Marine hazard removed from Sarasota Bay

Latest News

In this 2021 photo provided by the University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural...
Scientists grow plants in lunar dirt, next stop moon
ABC7 News at 12:30pm - May 12, 2022
ABC7 News at Noon - May 12, 2022
Good Morning Suncoast at 6am - May 12, 2022