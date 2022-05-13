Advertise With Us
Samoset receives donation for reading initiatives

(WWSB-ABC7)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Samoset Elementary School Principal Maribeth went before the school board on May 10 formally requesting the media Centre to be named the Gerarda “Gerry” Elizabeth Please Media Centre.

Ms. Plese was a reading teacher at Samoset for over 20 years and in her honor, her daughter and son-in-law donated $300,000 to Samoset elementary.

This donation is to improve reading initiatives, such as hiring extra paraprofessionals to help increase test scores for specific grade levels.

Additional books and headphones will be provided and an Accelerated Reader program was purchased as well.

This information has been posted on the school district website under “Hot Topics” at www.manateeschools.net.

