Man behind ‘127 Hours’ movie speaks at local Suncoast event

James Franco received an Oscar nomination after portraying Aron Ralston in the movie 127 hours.
James Franco received an Oscar nomination after portraying Aron Ralston in the movie 127 hours.(SARAOTA HYATT)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Aaron Ralston, the inspiration behind the blockbuster film ‘127 Hours’ gave a motivational speech at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota on Thursday May 12.

Ralston had to sever his arm in order to survive after a solo descent of Blue John Canyon in southeastern Utah. A dislodged boulder pinned Ralston’s wrist to the side of the canyon and after five days he had to make a life-changing decision. Ralston had to break his forearm so that he could amputate his arm in order to break free.

His story inspired a movie adaption that featured James Franco and received an Oscar nomination in the movie “127 Hours”.

Since then, Ralston has become a motivational speaker and he has an autobiography titled “Between a Rock and a Hard Place”.

Ralston has continued mountaineering and is the first person to scale all of Colorado’s fourteeners solo in winter.

