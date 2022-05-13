Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Local artists will auction artwork for Ukraine

Artists for Ukraine
Artists for Ukraine(More Too Life)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local arts organization More Too Life is hosting an event to benefit Ukraine.

The More Too Life Foundation, who hosts several events benefitting local underserved communities, will host the event Artists for Ukraine.

Twelve artists are auctioning off 22 works of art. The event will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 at Art Avenue on Main Street Sarasota. The event starts at 6 p.m. with the auction happening at 7 p.m. There will be traditional Ukrainian food and music.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasandra Moore
Former Bradenton teacher sentenced in child sex battery
Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area...
Body found in Charlotte wildlife area is identified
Miss Universe Venice
Venice teen crowned Teen Universe in international pageant
The two are charged in connection with the death of their child.
Polk County couple charged after death of toddler
Boat pulled from Sarasota Bay
Marine hazard removed from Sarasota Bay

Latest News

Samoset receives donation for reading initiatives
Laura Fran and Sean Frank
Couple accused of posing as exterminators to steal from homes
Dogs will be available for adoption on May 21 at the Adopt-A-Palooza event.
Dogs seized from Bradenton will be available for adoption next weekend
The principal at Carter Paramore Academy in Gadsden County has been reassigned as the district...
Gadsden County Schools investigates videotaped scuffle between principal and student