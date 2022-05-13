Local artists will auction artwork for Ukraine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local arts organization More Too Life is hosting an event to benefit Ukraine.

The More Too Life Foundation, who hosts several events benefitting local underserved communities, will host the event Artists for Ukraine.

Twelve artists are auctioning off 22 works of art. The event will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 at Art Avenue on Main Street Sarasota. The event starts at 6 p.m. with the auction happening at 7 p.m. There will be traditional Ukrainian food and music.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.