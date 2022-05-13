Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Handyman arrested after violent sexual assault of 70-year-old client, police say

Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly a week on the run, police said.
Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly a week on the run, police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a handyman who they say violently raped a 70-year-old woman at her home, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.”

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call at the home on May 4 when the victim reported that her handyman beat her and sexually assaulted her inside her home.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to her head, face and body, police said.

Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody Tuesday after nearly a week on the run.

Harper was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, and assault and battery by means likely to produce death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasandra Moore
Former Bradenton teacher sentenced in child sex battery
Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area...
Body found in Charlotte wildlife area is identified
Miss Universe Venice
Venice teen crowned Teen Universe in international pageant
The two are charged in connection with the death of their child.
Polk County couple charged after death of toddler
Boat pulled from Sarasota Bay
Marine hazard removed from Sarasota Bay

Latest News

FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
HHS launches website to help families find baby formula
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
New York AG lawyer: Evidence could support action against Trump
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Deputy First Class D’wanya Black remained on the...
Deputy saves child who locked himself in hot car